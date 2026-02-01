Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Allocation for 'control of pollution' increased

The Union Budget has proposed Rs 20,000 crore for Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) – a measure that aligns with the green transition agenda.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 15:28 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 15:28 IST
