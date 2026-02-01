Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Djokovic vows to push on despite 'bitter' Australian Open final loss

After dominating the first set, Djokovic said he lost energy in the second and third but declined to elaborate, saying he did not want to take ⁠anything away from Alcaraz's achievement.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 14:19 IST
Sports NewsNovak DjokovicTennisCarlos Alcaraz

Follow us on :

Follow Us