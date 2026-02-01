Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Some people from Ajit Pawar’s party were stopping him from uniting NCP factions: Sanjay Raut

It is unlikely that Sharad Pawar will ally with the BJP in the event of a merger of the two NCP groups, Raut claimed.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNCPSharad PawarSanjay RautAjit PawarMaharshtraNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us