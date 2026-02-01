Union Budget 2026: Congress calls budget 'totally lacklustre'
Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh said the budget speech given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also "non-transparent" as it gave no idea of the budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes.
हालाँकि दस्तावेज़ों का विस्तार से अध्ययन किया जाना अभी बाकी है, लेकिन 90 मिनट बाद ही यह स्पष्ट हो गया है कि बजट 2026/27 के बारे में जो भारी माहौल बनाया गया था, उसके मुकाबले यह कहीं कमतर रहा है। यह पूरी तरह फीका साबित हुआ।