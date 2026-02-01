Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Delhi Police gets Rs 12,503 crore

The funds will be used for routine expenses and various schemes, including the development of a model traffic system and an enhanced communication network in the NCR region.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 10:28 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 10:28 IST
