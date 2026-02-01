<p>The announcement in the Union Budget focusing on sustainable development of mountain regions and formally recognizing trekking and mountaineering within the tourism framework has been welcomed by experts and various agencies. </p><p>Veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe said that this is not merely about creating trails; it is about positioning India as a global hub for trekking and mountaineering.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Centre to set up 5 university townships near major industrial logistic hubs.<p>“India’s mountain heritage extends across the majestic Himalayas, the rugged Sahyadri, the forested Satpura Range, the ancient Aravalli Range, the scenic Nilgiri Hills, and the dramatic mountain landscapes of Northeast India. With structured policy support, robust safety standards, trained local guides, sustainable infrastructure, and strong community participation, India has the potential to become a world-class destination for adventure enthusiasts,” said Zirpe, the president of All Maharashtra Mountaineering Federation. </p><p>“Developing an adventure culture is not only about sport; it nurtures resilience, discipline, leadership, teamwork, and environmental responsibility among the youth. At this juncture, investing in trekking and mountaineering is an investment in national character, rural livelihoods, and sustainable tourism growth,” he said. </p><p>“The Union Budget proposes establishment of five regional medical tourism hubs, which will boost medical tourism volumes. Enhanced infrastructure in tier 2 and 3 cities including temple towns and proposals for developing trekking trails and 15 archaeological sites would further support tourism and thus the aviation sector,” said Kinjal Shah, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited . </p><p>"Additionally, the Budget proposes a basic customs duty (BCD) exemption on components and parts used in the manufacture of civilian, training, and other aircraft. This will help lower the aircraft purchase cost for the airlines,” Shah added. </p><p>“Tourism has also been given a major boost, with medical tourism emerging as a critical sector supported through policy measures. By combining skilled workforce development, technology led innovation, and initiatives promoting medical tourism, the budget lays the foundation for accessible, high quality and inclusive healthcare growth,” added Dr Manika Khanna, CEO and Founder of Gaudium IVF.</p><p>“The government’s infrastructure-led investments have played an important role in supporting the growth of domestic tourism, and it is encouraging to see this momentum being sustained. Continued focus on regional connectivity and destination development, along with an emphasis on skilling and the creation of a national digital repository for destinations, will help improve destination discovery and enhance the overall traveller experience,” noted Rajesh Magow, Chair, FICCI Tourism Committee and Co-founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.</p>