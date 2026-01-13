Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | FAQs: What comprises Economic Survey?

The survey document opens with a preface written by the Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Detailed chapters then follow.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 06:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 06:53 IST
Business NewsBudget FAQsUnion BudgetEconomic Surveyunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us