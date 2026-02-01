Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026: Food, fertiliser and fuel subsidy pegged lower by 4.47%

According to the Union Budget 2026-27, the revised subsidy for food, fertiliser and fuel for the current 2025-26 fiscal year is estimated at Rs 4,29,735 crore.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 10:24 IST
Business NewsUnion BudgetEconomyunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us