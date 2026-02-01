<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nirmala%20Sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Sunday announced that the Self-Reliant India Fund will be topped up by Rs 4,000 crore in 2026-27 to support micro, small and medium enterprises (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=MSME">MSMEs</a>).</p>.<p>The fund was announced in 2023 to infuse Rs 50,000 crore in equity funding into MSMEs with the potential and viability to grow into large units.</p>.<p>While presenting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Budget">Budget </a>2026-27, the minister also proposed an integrated textile programme with five sub-parts, a move that could help the sector, which is facing challenges due to steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Electronic manufacturing stocks jump 6% as Budget hikes outlay to Rs 40,000 Crore.<p>In her Budget speech, she proposeed Natural Fibre Scheme, Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme, and National Handloom and Handicraft programme.</p>.<p>The minister also proposed to make TReDS as transaction platforms for all purchases from MSMEs by central public sector enterprises.</p>.<p>TReDS platform - Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL) is a joint venture promoted by SIDBI and NSE.</p>.<p>The minister added that the government will continue to develop infrastructure in Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. </p>