<p>Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nirmala%20Sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a>, during her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Union%20Budget">Union Budget 2026 </a>presentation, proposed schemes for high value crops, including coconut, walnut, sandalwood and cashew nuts. </p><p>The government proposed a Coconut Promotion Scheme aimed at increasing production and improving productivity to boost India's competitiveness in coconut cultivation.</p><p>Sitharaman said the scheme will focus on major coconut-growing states and include measures such as replacing non-productive trees with new, high-yielding saplings.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | Rare earth corridors to be set up in four mineral-rich states: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>"To further enhance competitiveness in coconut production, I propose a coconut promotion scheme to increase production and enhance productivity through various interventions, including replacing non-productive trees with new saplings or plants of varieties in major coconut-growing states," Sitharaman said.</p><p>Further, she announced a dedicated programme for Indian cashew and cocoa with the objective of making India self-reliant in raw cashew and coconut production and processing, while enhancing export competitiveness.</p><p>"A dedicated program is proposed for Indian cashew and cocoa to make India self-reliant in raw cashew and coconut production and processing, enhance export competitiveness and transform Indian cashew and Indian cocoa into premium global brands by 2030," Sitharaman said.</p><p>Talking about Sandalwood, Sitharaman said it is closely linked to social and cultural heritage. </p>.Union Budget 2026 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes setting up of one girls' hostel in every district.<p>"Our government will partner with state governments to promote focused cultivation and post-harvest processing to restore the glory of the Indian sandalwood ecosystem," she said. </p><p>"Sandalwood is closely linked to India's social and cultural heritage. Our government will partner with state governments to promote focused cultivation and post-harvest processing to restore the glory of the Indian sandalwood ecosystem," Sitharaman said.</p><p>She also announced a dedicated programme to rejuvenate old and low-yielding orchards and expand high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts.</p><p>"To rejuvenate old, low-yielding orchards and expand high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds, and pine nuts, we will support a dedicated program to enhance farmer incomes and in bringing value addition by engaging youth," she added.</p><p>For animal husbandry sector, the finance minister said efforts will focus on generating quality employment in rural and peri-urban areas through a credit-linked subsidy programme. </p><p>"The government will also work on scaling up and modernising livestock enterprises, creating integrated livestock, dairy and poultry value chains, and encouraging the formation of livestock farmer producer organisations."<br></p>