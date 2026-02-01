<p>Udupi: The Byndoor police have registered a case after seizing rice illegally stocked under the government’s Anna Bhagya free food grain scheme from a house at Harakeri in Bijoor village.</p><p>According to the complaint, Vinay Kumar (49), Food Inspector, Byndoor, received credible information that Abdul Bin Abbas had illegally stored rice meant for free distribution under the Anna Bhagya scheme at his residence.</p>.With few takers for trade, goldsmiths in Karnataka fading.<p>Acting on the tip-off, the Food Inspector, in the presence of pancha witnesses, conducted a raid. During the raid, it was found that the accused had allegedly purchased rice meant for the Anna Bhagya scheme illegally from unidentified sources and stored it with the intention of selling it at a higher price.</p><p>Officials seized 16 polythene bags containing rice, weighing a total of 7.14 quintals and valued at Rs 16,422. The seized stock has been shifted to the Talluru TAMPMC godown for safe custody.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Byndoor Police have registered a case under Sections 3, 6 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, and further investigation is underway.</p>