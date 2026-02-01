<p>Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 9th Budget in Parliament on Sunday (February 1).</p><p>One of the key highlights of the Budget is the proposal to launch a Khelo India Mission which is expected to transform the sports sector.</p><p>"The sports sector provides multiple avenues for employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade,” said Nirmala in her Budget speech which lasted a little less than 90 minutes. </p>.Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty tumble as Budget proposes to raise STT to 0.05% on commodity futures.<p>The proposed Khelo India Mission will include the systematic development of coaches and support staff, integration of sports science and technology, and promotion of competitions and leagues to build a strong sports culture.</p><p>The Finance Minister also highlighted the development of sports infrastructure for training and competition as a key pillar of the mission.</p><p>The Finance Minister also said India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality and affordable sports goods.</p><p>"I proposed a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences," added Nirmala.</p><p>The proposed plan comes in the light of India's preparation to host the 100th Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030. The country is also planning to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.</p><p>A Sports Ministry-appointed task force led by national Pullela Gopichand had recently advocated for a greater emphasis on building a pool of high-quality coaches.</p><p>It may be recalled that the Khelo India programme was introduced in 2017 to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as a great sporting nation.</p>