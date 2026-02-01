<p>New Delhi: To ease compliance burden, the government on Sunday proposed that an individual purchasing immovable properties from non-residents will not be required to furnish TAN details for tax deduction.</p>.<p>Under the new framework proposed in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774">Union Budget 2026-27</a>, resident individuals or Hindu Undivided family (HUF) can report the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) by quoting PAN numbers, as it is done when the transactions are between two residents.</p>.<p>The revised norm will be effective from October 1. Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) are issued to corporate entities, while Permanent Account Number (PAN) are for individuals.</p>.<p>In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "TDS on the sale of immovable property by a non-resident is proposed to be deducted and deposited through the resident buyer's PAN-based challan instead of requiring TAN".</p>.Union Budget 2026 | Buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders will be taxed as capital gains: FM Sitharaman.<p>A resident individual or HUF would not be required to obtain a TAN to deduct tax at source in respect of any consideration on transfer of any immovable property by a non-resident under section 393(2), as per the annexure in the budget speech.</p>.<p>Instead, the deduction should be reported by quoting the PAN in the same manner as a transaction of a similar nature between two residents.</p>.<p>According to the Budget memorandum, Section 397 (1)(a) of the Income Tax Act, every person, deducting or collecting tax, should apply to the Assessing Officer for the allotment of a TAN. Clause (c) of the sub-section provides for cases where a person is not required to obtain a TAN.</p>.<p>"Presently, if a person buys an immovable property from a resident seller, the person is not required to obtain a TAN to deduct tax at source. However, where the seller of the immovable property is a non-resident, the buyer is required to obtain a TAN to deduct tax at source. This creates unnecessary compliance burden for the buyer, as he would need TAN for a single transaction," the memorandum said.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | Now, promoters need to pay additional buyback tax\n.<p>To reduce compliance burden, the government has proposed to amend section 397(1)(c) of the Act to provide that a resident individual or HUF is not required to obtain a TAN to deduct tax at source in respect of any consideration on transfer of any immovable property under section 393.</p>.<p>"Currently, TDS compliance for the purchase of house property from NRI is a huge task as the buyer has to apply and get TAN, deposit taxes and also file quarterly TDS return.</p>.<p>"By eliminating the need for TAN while buying property from NRIs, the Budget has addressed a long-standing compliance burden faced by individual home buyers. This is a welcome step towards simplifying TDS procedures and improving ease of compliance," Divya Baweja, Partner, Deloitte India, said.</p>.<p>The amendment will take effect from October 1, 2026.</p>