Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026: NDA partner Chandrababu Naidu calls budget well balanced and forward looking

The Chief Minister said the budget gave priority to textile sector which will benefit Andhra Pradesh as it has abundant cotton cultivation.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 15:33 IST
Nirmala SitharamanN Chandrababu Naiduunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us