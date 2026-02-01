<p>Hyderabad: Describing union budget presented in the Parliament on Sunday as well balanced and forward looking Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opined it as aimed at fulfilling aspirations of fast growing economy.</p><p>Reacting on the union budget, the Chief Minister said the budget aimed at self reliance in future, consolidation in manufacturing sector and Strengthening ease of doing business. He said top priority has been given to MSMEs, women, farmers and youth empowerment in the budget. As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, India emerging as third largest economy. He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for pre presenting a budget which provides direction and velocity to our nation.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Govt eases compliance burden for individuals buying immovable properties from non-residents.<p>Speaking to reporters in his home constituency on Sunday Naidu said the budget will pave way for India’s fast growing economy. Stating that India is number one technology and the present budget will help for next level of reforms in technology and Artificial Intelligence and renewable energy. </p><p>He said that the budget was aimed to fulfil short term, medium and long term sustainability. Wealth creation will enable improved living standards. He said through the three high speed rail corridors including Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai Andhra Pradesh will get benefit as Tirupati and Amaravati will be covered. In Bangalore-Chennai high speed rail corridor Palamaneru, Chittoor will be covered. </p><p>Regarding dedicated rare earth corridor mentioned in the budget Andhra Pradesh will benefit as the state has beach sand and various other metals useful for defence, automic energy, solar panels. Welcoming allotment of Rs 40,000 crore for semiconductors , the Chief Minister said that it will help for critical electronics development.</p><p>The Chief Minister said the budget gave priority to textile sector which will benefit Andhra Pradesh as it has abundant cotton cultivation. Likewise priority is given for tourism and hospitality sector by which Araku tourism will get benefits. </p><p>Citing tax incentives for data centres up to 2047, the Chief Minister said India will emerge as data centres hub. Google Data centre is coming up in Visakhapatnam. Stating that AI will become a game changer in future, he said AI university will be set up soon along with AI learning centres. </p><p>With the Support given for tourism in budget Araku will emerge as a tourism hub and beautiful Pulicot lake which is known for flamingo festival will be developed as best tourism destination. He said with the mention of East Coast corridor in budget the East Coast will be developed as a Logistics hub paving way for Coastal cargo, inland water ways an freight corridor. He said that he stressed the need for East to West Corridor for development of logistics. </p>.Society achieves progress only when girl child empowered, protected: N Chandrababu Naidu.<p>Several ports in Andhra Pradesh will get benefit with logistics hub by serving the needs of neighbouring states including Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.</p><p>Funds were allotted for Ayush naturopathy and stressed the need for integration of all sectors in health sector. Stating that Sanjeevani health project implemented as a pilot project in Kuppam, the Chief Minister said that we are in advanced stage in health sector. Welcoming the 75 per cent credit guarantee to MSME sector mentioned in the budget, the Chief Minister said that the state government providing 20 per cent guarantee.</p>