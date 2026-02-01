Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | Ranchi set to emerge as mental healthcare hub with NIMHANS 2.0

CIP Ranchi director Vijai Kumar Chaudhary said they have already sent a proposal for the upgrade of the institution to the central government.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsJharkhandRanchiNIMHANSunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us