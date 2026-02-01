Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Strong thrust to health sector

The Budget allocation for the Union Health Ministry has been enhanced to Rs 1,06,530.42 crore, reflecting an increase of nearly 10 per cent over the revised estimates of fiscal 2025-26.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 14:01 IST
