Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026: Karnataka's tax share rises to 4.13%, gets Rs 63,049 crore

While Karnataka's share in the past five years was 3.64 per cent under 15th Finance Commission, the latest recommendation would mean it would get Rs 12,247.93 crore more from 2025-26.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 15:45 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 15:45 IST
KarnatakaNirmala SitharamanSiddaramaiahunion budget 2026

