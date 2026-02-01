Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Actor playing Ravana loses eyesight after being hit by arrow during Ramleela in UP's Sonbhadra

According to the reports, the battle between Rama and Ravana was being staged when the incident happened. Sunil fell on the stage after being allegedly hit by the arrow.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 15:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRamlila

Follow us on :

Follow Us