<p>Lucknow: Tragedy struck a ‘Ramleela’ event (dramatic enactment of Lord Rama’s life), when an arrow hit one of demon king Ravana’s eyes during his battle with Lord Rama allegedly resulting in loss of his eyesight.</p><p>The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district during a ‘Ramleela’ at Khera village a few days back.</p><p>It however came to light on Saturday when Sunil Kumar, who played the role of Ravana, lodged a complaint with the police accusing the ‘Ramleela’ Committee of not extending any medical help to him after the incident.</p><p>According to the reports, the battle between Rama and Ravana was being staged when the incident happened. Sunil fell on the stage after being allegedly hit by the arrow.</p>.Community-owned SHE Marts to be set up for women SHG entrepreneurs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>His family members rushed him to the primary health centre from where he was referred to a hospital in the neighbouring Varanasi town, where despite all efforts by the doctors, he lost sight in his left eye.</p><p>Kumar, who hailed from the SC community, later lodged a complaint with the police charging the organisers with neglect, the reports said.</p><p>Naitik Pandey, who played the role of Rama, said that he had taken aim at Ravana’s crown but the arrow accidentally hit Kumar’s eye.</p><p>A case under the SC/ST Act was registered, the police said, adding that they were investigating the matter.</p><p>Reports said that Kumar had been taking part in the ‘Ramleela’ for the past several years and almost always played the role of Ravana.</p>