Union Budget to be presented on February 1; Budget Session to begin on January 31

The Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31 and will conclude on April 8.

The first half of the budget session will run from January 31 to February 11. It will reassemble on March 14 to sit until April 8, subject to government exigencies.

Budget session of Parliament to start on January 31 pic.twitter.com/VWP3ydhHOJ — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

The President will also address both Houses of Parliament assembled together on 11 am on January 31.

The government will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1.



Watch the latest DH Videos here: