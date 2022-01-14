Budget to be presented on Feb 1; session from Jan 31

Union Budget to be presented on February 1; Budget Session to begin on January 31

The first part of the session would conclude on February 11

  Jan 14 2022
  updated: Jan 14 2022
The Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31 and will conclude on April 8.

The first half of the budget session will run from January 31 to February 11. It will reassemble on March 14 to sit until April 8, subject to government exigencies.

The President will also address both Houses of Parliament assembled together on 11 am on January 31.

The government will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1.
 

