Viability gap funding to be provided for 1 GW offshore wind energy: FM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the viability gap funding will also be provided for harnessing offshore wind energy capacity of 1 GW for achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 06:56 IST

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government will provide viability gap funding for 1 GW offshore wind energy.

The country has a target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

She said the viability gap funding will also be provided for harnessing offshore wind energy capacity of 1 GW for achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

She added that the government is ready to assist states in faster development of aspirational districts and blocks.

Spiritual tourism has tremendous opportunities for growth, Sitharaman said.

(Published 01 February 2024, 06:56 IST)
