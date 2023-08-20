UP, Gujarat rank top among states in new investments for 2022-23, here's why

Uttar Pradesh attracted the highest number of proposals for new investments and the project cost stood at Rs 43,180 crore. Gujarat followed suit with Rs 37,317 crore. Odisha was at No. 3 with Rs 11,810 crore.

Maharashtra and Karnataka were placed at No.4 and 5 with investments of Rs 7,900 crore and Rs 7,300 crore.

States like Tamil Nadu attracted Rs 6,100 crore worth of investment proposals, Telangana Rs 5,300 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 4,900 crore and Madhya Pradesh Rs 4,500 crore.

The study by the central bank ascribed the new investments in these states to a slew of factors that include their inclination towards improving the ease of doing business, large and growing markets and their strategic location, thereby attracting investors towards them.

Uttar Pradesh, the report notes, has focussed on making concentrated efforts to improve the potential for investment in the last few years. The UP Investors' Facilitation Portal, the UP Industrial Development Policy 2020 and the UP Startup Policy 2020 are some of the steps taken by the state government to improve investments.