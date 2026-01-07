<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh </a>Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday said the International Cricket Council (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ICC">ICC</a>) has responded to the body's concerns over the safety and security of the team in India 2026 T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team’s matches.</p><p>BCB said that the apex cricket body had reiterated its commitment to ensure uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. </p><p>"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," the BCB said in a press release. </p>.After Rahman's release from IPL, BCB wants ICC to move its team's T20 WC games out of India.<p>Further, the BCB denied media reports suggesting that there was an ultimatum issued by the ICC over Bangladesh's participation. </p><p>"The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC." </p>.<p>The BCB also said it would co-operate in drawing a practical solution that ensures smooth participation of he team in the T20 World Cup. </p><p>However, it also reiterated that the board "remains firmly committed to placing the highest priority on the safety, security and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team."</p><p><strong>BCB's formal request to the ICC</strong></p><p>On Sunday, the BCB had written formally to the ICC requesting a change in venue for its team, citing security concerns in India.</p><p>This came after IPL franchise KKR's decision to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI's instruction. The BCB had convened an emergency meeting following Rahman's ouster from the IPL. </p>.<p>"The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India," said the BCB in a statement.</p><p>"Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions," the statement added. </p>.<p>After the meeting, BCB director Khaled Mashud Pilot opened up on the board's security concerns over playing in India.</p><p>"If they (India) cannot provide security to one of our players (Mustafizur reference), how will they ensure security of our entire team? That is why we will not go there to play," he said.</p><p>Bangladesh are scheduled to play all four league matches in India, with three games in Kolkata and one in Navi Mumbai. </p>.BCCI, BCB agree to defer India's away white ball series against Bangladesh to Sept 2026.<p>Bangladesh had requested for all the matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka, similar to the case of Pakistan. </p><p>"In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh matches to a venue outside India (co host Sri Lanka)," the statement read further.</p><p>"The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment." </p>