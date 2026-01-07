Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely': BCB denies reports of ultimatum over 2026 T20 World Cup participation

BCB said that the apex cricket body had reiterated its commitment to ensure uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 07:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 07:32 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsBangladeshInternational Cricket CouncilBangladesh Cricket Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us