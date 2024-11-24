Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US agency conducting due diligence on Adani’s Sri Lanka project after bribery charges

The US International Development Finance Corp. hasn’t reached a final agreement on the loan, an official said in an emailed response to questions.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 16:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 16:22 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsSri LankaAdani

Follow us on :

Follow Us