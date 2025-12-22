<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed conviction of former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate in a cheating and forgery case.</p>.<p>A vacation bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Maharashtra government on Kokate's plea.</p>.<p>"Issue notice. In the meanwhile, conviction of petitioner shall remain stayed to the extent that there shall be no disqualification as a member of legislative assembly. However he shall not hold any office of profit," the bench said.</p>.BJP secures top position in Maharashtra municipal polls.<p>Kokate's conviction and two-year sentence by a magistrate in February this year were upheld by the Nashik sessions court last Tuesday, holding that he and his brother dishonestly induced the state government to allot them flats.</p>