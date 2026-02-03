SpaceX grounds Falcon 9 flights after second-stage issue
Falcon 9's second stage body is designed to reenter Earth's atmosphere after boosting payloads into orbit, using its engines to target a reentry zone away from populated areas should any components survive deorbit.
During today’s Falcon 9 launch of @Starlink satellites, the second stage experienced an off-nominal condition during preparation for the deorbit burn. The vehicle then performed as designed to successfully passivate the stage. The first two MVac burns were nominal and safely…