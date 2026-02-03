Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

SpaceX grounds Falcon 9 flights after second-stage issue

Falcon 9's ‍second stage body is designed to reenter Earth's atmosphere after boosting payloads into orbit, using its engines to target a reentry zone away from populated areas should any components survive deorbit.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 15:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 15:52 IST
StarlinkSpace X

Follow us on :

Follow Us