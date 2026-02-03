Menu
Vivek Tankha to withdraw defamation case against Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Supreme Court informed

Jethmalani said that both the leaders had met in Parliament and Tankha decided to withdraw the case lodged against Chouhan.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 15:59 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtShivraj Singh ChouhanVivek Tankha

