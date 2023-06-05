Video: Company locks up employees inside office, later apologises

A video showing a security guard locking the doors of an office to bar employees from leaving the premise without permission has triggered outrage on social media

Entrepreneur Ravi Handa posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Indian edtech founders are now literally locking their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this.”

Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this. pic.twitter.com/zTFuN6vDCm — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) June 3, 2023

In the video, the watchman can be heard saying that he had been instructed by one of the managers to prevent employees from leaving the workplace without his consent. The name of the company is 'Coding Ninjas', which soon issued an apology for the incident.

"We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused," it said.

We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused. (1/4) — Coding Ninjas (@CodingNinjasOff) June 3, 2023

The already widely shared video has greatly infuriated social media users.

Co-founder at Unique Imprints, Himanshu Atal, posted on Linkedin saying, “Employee exploitation and degrading work environment in corporate world is a new trend.”

A statement by another Twitter user said, “Employee lock-ins are an unfortunate practice of workplace freedom and employee rights. It’s crucial to promote a healthy work environment where individuals are respected and have the autonomy to flourish.”

Employee lock-ins are an unfortunate practice that goes against the principles of workplace freedom and employee rights.🎯🎯🎯 It's crucial to promote a healthy work environment where individuals are respected and have the autonomy to flourish. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) June 3, 2023