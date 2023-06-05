Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office, later apologises

The already widely shared video has greatly infuriated social media users.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 05 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 15:13 ist
Video screengrabs: Credit: @ravihanda/Twitter

A video showing a security guard locking the doors of an office to bar employees from leaving the premise without permission has triggered outrage on social media

Entrepreneur Ravi Handa posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Indian edtech founders are now literally locking their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this.”

 

In the video, the watchman can be heard saying that he had been instructed by one of the managers to prevent employees from leaving the workplace without his consent. The name of the company is 'Coding Ninjas', which soon issued an apology for the incident.

"We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused," it said.

 

The already widely shared video has greatly infuriated social media users. 

Co-founder at Unique Imprints, Himanshu Atal, posted on Linkedin saying, “Employee exploitation and degrading work environment in corporate world is a new trend.” 

A statement by another Twitter user said, “Employee lock-ins are an unfortunate practice of workplace freedom and employee rights. It’s crucial to promote a healthy work environment where individuals are respected and have the autonomy to flourish.”

 

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
India News
Social media
Viral video

Related videos

What's Brewing

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 