What India's top 3 mutual funds bought & sold in Sept

Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News,
  Oct 16 2019, 16:02pm ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2019, 17:46pm ist
Representative Image (File Image)

By Ameya Karve

Inflows into Indian stock funds halted a four-month rising streak even as the $2 trillion equity market logged its best September in six years after the government’s surprise $20 billion break to companies. Stock plans received ₹6,610 crore ($931 million) last month, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India. That’s 28% less than what the funds got in August.

Here’s what the top three asset managers bought and sold:

HDFC Mutual Fund

India’s top money manager held about $20 billion in equities, with financials accounting for 31% of stock assets followed by industrial companies at 14%.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

The money manager held equity assets of about $18 billion, with financials making up 28% of assets followed by materials at 10%.

SBI Funds Management

The fund house held about $24 billion in more than 300 stocks. Financials made up about 40% of assets, followed by technology at 10%.

(With assistance from Nupur Acharya)

