Why investing in bank fixed deposits makes sense now

Warren Buffet was spot on when he warned that markets were exhibiting a casino-like behaviour now than they did when he was young. Retail investors, especially the first-time investors, who have not experienced market crashes, continue to trade in cash and derivatives despite incurring losses. Many investors are shifting money to gold to take advantage of the fall in prices due to the slash in import duty on gold from 15 per cent to 6 per cent.

In all this irrational exuberance, should investors switch to fixed deposits (FDs), more so at a time when banks are engaged in a rate war to grab deposits from depositors? Let us try to understand the many benefits of parking funds in FDs: