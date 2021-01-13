Will provide free vaccine in Delhi if Centre fails: CM

Will provide Covid-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre fails to do so: Arvind Kejriwal

He said he has already appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 16:05 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The AAP government will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

He said he has already appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country since there are many people who may not afford the life-saving shot.

"We will see what the Centre does. If need be and the Centre does not provide the vaccine free of cost, we will make it available free of cost for the people of Delhi," he told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also appealed for not spreading rumours about the vaccine.

"I understand that the Centre and our scientists have brought the vaccine following all the protocols and safeguards. So, there should not be any doubt and people should come forward for vaccination," he said.

The Chief Minister said the coronavirus vaccine will be given first to healthcare and frontline workers, and he expressed hope it will provide relief to the people from the virus and the pain they suffered over the last one year.

The vaccination drive will begin in Delhi from Saturday at 89 centres.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi

What's Brewing

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

 