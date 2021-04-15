Wipro Q4 net profit up 27.7% to Rs 2,972 crore

Wipro Q4 net profit up 27.7% to Rs 2,972 crore

Wipro had posted a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 17:35 ist
Wipro logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

IT company Wipro on Thursday posted a 27.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,972 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Wipro had posted a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the IT firm increased by 3.4 per cent to Rs 16,245.4 crore during the reported quarter, compared to Rs 15,711 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 11 per cent to Rs 10,796.4 crore from Rs 9,722.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

The annual revenue of Wipro for 2020-21 increased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 61,943 crore from Rs 61,023.2 crore in 2019-20

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wipro

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 