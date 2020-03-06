Yes Bank News Live Updates: Depositors' money will remain safe, no need to panic, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds meeting with SBI Chairman on further action on Yes Bank. PhonePe is suffering an outage after RBI placed Yes Bank under moratorium. PhonePe has a tie-up with Yes Bank. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank.