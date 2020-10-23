You'll soon be able to shop on WhatsApp

You will soon be able to shop on WhatsApp as the Facebook-backed messaging platform is venturing into the e-commerce space.

Under the new shopping feature, WhatsApp's business account holders will be able to provide catalogues from the chat screens to customers, allowing them to purchase the product directly.

"We will expand ways for people to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat," the company said in a blog post.

The customers can add the items that they like to cart and place the order within the platform.

"We also want to make it easier for businesses to integrate these features into their existing commerce and customer solutions. This will help many small businesses who have been most impacted in this time," the company added.

The shopping feature is likely to be rolled out in the coming months.

"We believe these additional experiences on WhatsApp meet a real need for many people and businesses whether they are around the corner or across the world. We’re excited about what lies ahead and we'll gradually roll out these services in the months to come," the company said.