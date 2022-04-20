Your Uber rides in Bengaluru set to get costlier — Here's why

Your Uber cab rides in Bengaluru are set to get 10 per cent costlier as the cab aggregator's India arm announced a price hike on Wednesday for its city-based operations to tackle the increasing fuel prices in the city.

“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of this spike, we’ve raised fares in Bengaluru by 10 per cent," said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

DH had earlier reported that cab drivers were refusing to switch on air-conditioners, blaming the high fuel prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up to Rs 111.09/litre and Rs 94.79/litre from Rs 100.58/litre and Rs 85.01/litre respectively, between April 8 and March 21, 2022.

Bhushan hinted at further price changes depending on the fuel price movements.

“Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed,” he said.

