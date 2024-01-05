Zuckerberg sold nearly half a billion dollars of Meta stock in last two months

By Rachel Phua

Mark Zuckerberg sold nearly half a billion dollars of Meta Platforms Inc. shares in the final two months of 2023 after a two-year hiatus in which the company’s stock price hit its lowest in seven years.

The Meta chief executive sold shares on every trading day between November 1 and the end of the year, unloading nearly 1.28 million shares for about $428 million, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing.

On average, each sale took in $10.4 million, with the largest on December 28 at $17.1 million.