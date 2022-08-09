10th day of Muharram today

Members of the Ithna Ashari Shia (Twelver) community will take out a silent procession and conduct self-flagellation to mourn the martyrdom of Husain bin Ali

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2022, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 03:20 ist

Twelver Shias and Sunnis will observe Aashura, the 10th day of Muharram, in the city on Tuesday. 

Members of the Ithna Ashari Shia (Twelver) community will take out a silent procession and conduct self-flagellation to mourn the martyrdom of Husain bin Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the year 680. 

The procession will start at Masjid-e-Askari, Hosur Road, at 12.30 pm, said Syed Zamin Raza, president, Anjuman-e-Imamia. 

Jumma Masjid Trust Board, a Sunni Muslim organisation, said it would conduct the Quran recitation, Bayan, Fateha Khwani and Salaam at its three mosques — Jumma Masjid, Shivajinagar; Masjid-e-Khadriya, Millers Road; and Masjid-e-Khuddusiya, Nandidurga Road. 

Dawoodi Bohras, a subset of Shia Islam, observed the 10th day of Muharram on Sunday. 

