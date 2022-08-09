10th day of Muharram today

Twelver Shias and Sunnis will observe Aashura, the 10th day of Muharram, in the city on Tuesday.
Members of the Ithna Ashari Shia (Twelver) community will take out a silent procession and conduct self-flagellation to mourn the martyrdom of Husain bin Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the year 680.
The procession will start at Masjid-e-Askari, Hosur Road, at 12.30 pm, said Syed Zamin Raza, president, Anjuman-e-Imamia.
Jumma Masjid Trust Board, a Sunni Muslim organisation, said it would conduct the Quran recitation, Bayan, Fateha Khwani and Salaam at its three mosques — Jumma Masjid, Shivajinagar; Masjid-e-Khadriya, Millers Road; and Masjid-e-Khuddusiya, Nandidurga Road.
Dawoodi Bohras, a subset of Shia Islam, observed the 10th day of Muharram on Sunday.
