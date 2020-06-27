119 Covid patients admitted to ICU in just 16 days

On June 10, only four patients in the city were in the Covid-19 ICU. That number ballooned to 123 on June 26. As many as 119 people were admitted in the ICUs in just 16 days.

On Friday, 144 new cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban, bringing the total positive cases to 1,935. Twenty-one people were discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 526 while 1,327 patients are yet to recover. So far, 82 people have died from Covid-19, including one suicide, in the city.

Three Covid-19 deaths were added to the health bulletin on Friday. They succumbed to the disease on June 11, 12 and 25. They were aged between 45 and 66.

While one man suffered from ILI and chest pain, he did not have co-morbidities. He was not hospitalised.

Another woman's contact is still being traced and she was asymptomatic. Her source of infection is unknown.

The third fatality, also a woman, was a case of SARI. She had a cold and liver disease.

The Friday cases consist of three international travelers from Dubai, three SARI cases, 76 ILI cases, 13 contacts of previously diagnosed patients, 47 whose contacts are still under the tracing and one returnee from Tamil Nadu.

The health department on Friday allowed asymptomatic healthcare workers to be quarantined at home as they are well aware of the protocol.

The Victoria Hospital's 'advocate block' in the Master Plan Building houses five doctors of the hospital, who are all Covid-19 positive. In all, there are 12 healthcare workers, including three staff nurses who are recovering from the disease there. It also includes healthcare workers from other hospitals.

They will be given pulse oximeter and PPE to be used at home. They should report to their health supervisor about their health condition every day.

After seven days, if they are negative, they would be allowed to go out of home isolation. The home isolation will be in the knowledge of the controlling doctor.