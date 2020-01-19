8th Aakash Institute opens in Bengaluru

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) launched its eighth centre in the city at RR Nagar on Saturday to cater to students from the outskirts.

The centre has fully-equipped physical classrooms and video content libraries. "The admission process has started in the centre. The first batch will start on March 24," said Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO, AESL.

The AESL now has 13 centres in Karnataka, including eight in Bengaluru alone. It's planning to open another three to four centres in Bengaluru in order to serve students near their neighbourhood.

Aakash Institutes train students from classes 8 to 12 and for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

Besides direct admissions, the AESL also admits students under its scholarship programme through the Aakash National Talent Hunt Examination and through the National Eligibility and Scholarship Test where 80% of the tuition fee is waived for successful candidates.

Dheeraj Mishra, Regional Director, AESL, and other faculty members were present during the launch.