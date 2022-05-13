Baiyappanahalli-Hosur track doubling project gains pace

Work on the doubling of the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur line (48 km) is gathering pace with KRIDE set to commission a 12-km section of the line within the next three months, and setting a deadline of March 2023 for the Baiyappanahalli-Bellandur section.

The Union government sanctioned the doubling project in 2018 but the work was delayed due to the state government's change of stance over funding the project. Later, the railways handed over the project to the government.

Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka (KRIDE), which took over the project two years ago, has decided to commission the doubling in phases, which will help the railways in facilitating the smooth operation of trains.

"We are going to commission a 12-km section Heelalige and Carmelram within the next two to three months. The Baiyappanahalli-Bellandur will be ready by March next year," KRIDE Managing Director Amit Garg said, adding that work on the remaining section will be completed as per the schedule.

KRIDE, which plans to open the full length of the line in early 2024, has recently invited tenders for the construction of a station building, and platforms at some places. This includes a new 'Uskur' station, which seeks to revive a forgotten station near Huskur.

For years, activists had urged the railways to build five additional stations at Doddanekkundi, Munnekolala, Huskur Road and Chandapur.

Officials said Huskur station will be part of the Indian Railway network while the new stations will be developed under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), which includes the Heelalige-Rajanakunte route under Corridor 4.

Tenders have been called for preliminary works on Corridor 4 which includes a total of 20 stations. The BSRP also includes a provision to extend the corridor up to Doddaballapura or Gauribidanur in the north and up to Hosur on the south.

