News in Pics | September 27, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Agitators hold posters during a protest by AAP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.
Prayagraj: An artisan works on an idol of Goddess Durga for the Durga Puja festival, in Prayagraj, Friday.
Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), along with Rafale perform aerial maneuvers during the 'MiG-21 Operational Flying Culmination Ceremony', at Chandigarh Air Force Station (AFS), Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.
An activist holds a candle during a protest outside a migration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, on the day Mexico’s former migration agency chief is due to issue a public apology over a 2023 fire at the facility that killed 40 migrants, in Mexico, September 26, 2025.
A model presents a creation from the Giuseppe Di Morabito Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, September 26, 2025.
Published 27 September 2025, 01:40 IST