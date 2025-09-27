Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | September 27, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 01:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Agitators hold posters during a protest by AAP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Agitators hold posters during a protest by AAP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prayagraj: An artisan works on an idol of Goddess Durga for the Durga Puja festival, in Prayagraj, Friday.

Prayagraj: An artisan works on an idol of Goddess Durga for the Durga Puja festival, in Prayagraj, Friday. 

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), along with Rafale perform aerial maneuvers during the 'MiG-21 Operational Flying Culmination Ceremony', at Chandigarh Air Force Station (AFS), Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), along with Rafale perform aerial maneuvers during the 'MiG-21 Operational Flying Culmination Ceremony', at Chandigarh Air Force Station (AFS), Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

An activist holds a candle during a protest outside a migration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, on the day Mexico’s former migration agency chief is due to issue a public apology over a 2023 fire at the facility that killed 40 migrants, in Mexico, September 26, 2025.

An activist holds a candle during a protest outside a migration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, on the day Mexico’s former migration agency chief is due to issue a public apology over a 2023 fire at the facility that killed 40 migrants, in Mexico, September 26, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A model presents a creation from the Giuseppe Di Morabito Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, September 26, 2025.

A model presents a creation from the Giuseppe Di Morabito Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, September 26, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 01:40 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us