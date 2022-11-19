BBMP, BWSSB have Rs 236 crore pending power bill 

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has served notices to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to pay electricity dues to the tune of Rs 236 crore.

A statement from Bescom said in the Shivajinagar division, BBMP owes Rs 90.2 crore and BWSSB owes Rs 27.54 crore. While BBMP is yet to pay up Rs 22.20 crore, BWSSB owes Rs 23.71 crore in the Koramangala division.

The numbers stood at Rs 13.6 crore (BWSSB) and Rs 16.7 crore (BBMP) in Malleswaram.

In the Indiranagar division, BWSSB, HAL, Cubbon Park, General Post Office, BDA, BMRCL, and many other government organisations cumulatively owe Rs 36.25 crore to Bescom. Similarly, pending dues of Rs 5.81 crore were recorded in the Whitefield division of Bescom.

Senior Bescom officials said that the notices were served following Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi’s directions to take immediate measures to ensure all the pending dues are collected at the earliest.