BBMP presents Rs 11,163 cr Budget

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) presented its annual Budget for 2023-24 on Thursday with a total outlay of Rs 11,163 crore.

The BBMP estimates that the receipts for 2023-24 could go up to Rs 7,070 crore and the total receipts would be Rs 11,163 crore. Centre-state grants are pegged to be at Rs 4,093 crore and the expenditure is estimated to be Rs 11,157 crore. According to the calculations by BBMP, the Budget is surplus by at least Rs 6 crore.

While property tax and other cess could amount to 40 per cent of the civic body's income, the 33 per cent could come from the state government grants.

BBMP also expects to collect close to Rs 800 crore by providing conversion of B khatha properties to A khatha.

Palike has also announced a few major flyovers in the city, including near Gokula road, Mathikere, ORR– pipeline junction at Jalahalli, over Mekhri circle underpass on Jayamahal road, Sadashivanagar police station circle.

Rs 1,410 crore has been earmarked for white topping of 150 km roads and Rs 450 crore for comprehensive development of 350 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads. Widening of Bannerghatta road, grade separator at Wilson garden flyover and Yelahanka flyover have also got Budget allocation. Rs 137 crore for grade separator at Minerva junctions and Rs 104 cror for flyover at Suranjan Das junction was also announced.

The Budget is also focused on encouraging decentralisation.