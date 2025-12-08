<p>Mangaluru: The Mangaluru city police have arrested a man accused of posting content inciting hatred on social media in 2024. </p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said that the arrested is Felix Edward Mathais (56). </p><p>In February 2024, a derogatory post targeting the Bhagavad Gita and women was circulated on social media. In connection with this, Kankanady Town Police Station had registered a case under IPC Sections 153(A), 504, 507, 509, Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. </p><p>At the time the case was filed, Felix Mathais - originally from Charkop, Mumbai - was working in Saudi Arabia, and could not be arrested. Based on the report, authorities issued a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against him.</p>.MDMA worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Mangaluru, four arrested.<p>The Commissioner informed that on December 5, when the accused arrived from abroad at Mumbai International Airport, immigration officials detained him and alerted the Mangaluru Police. </p><p>He was arrested at the airport, brought to Mangaluru for further investigation, and produced before the court. </p><p>A report has also been submitted to the court seeking to impound his passport. The arrested has been remanded in judicial custody. </p><p>The Commissioner said that another accused in the same case, Ewigin John D’Souza (57), had already been arrested on August 11, 2024, and produced before the court.</p>