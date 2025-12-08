Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'Brand' Virat Kohli turns new chapter in life; sells One8 to own stake in Bengaluru-based startup Agilitas

The ace Indian batter Kohli has decided to sell his One8 brand to Agilitas and also invest Rs 40 crore to become a minority shareholder in the Bengaluru-based startup.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 14:26 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketTrendingBrandTrending Nowbusiness activities

Follow us on :

Follow Us