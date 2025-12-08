<p>Indian batting ace <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli </a>has decided to sell his sporting and lifestyle brand One8, to Agilitas and also invest Rs 40 crore as part of owning a minority stake in the Bengaluru-based startup firm.</p><p>A couple of days after steering India to a 2-1 series win over South Africa, where he earned the man-of-the-series honour, Kohli himself took to X to make the announcement.</p><p>"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter straight from my heart. A new journey begins for one8 and Agilitas, driven by purpose and ambition. Taking one8 home to Agilitas," Kohli posted on X.</p>.<p>According to regulatory filings, Kohli has invested approximately Rs 40 crore to earn a 1.94% stake in Agilitas through Compulsorily Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares. </p><p>For the records, Agilitas Sports is a sportswear startup co-founded by Abhishek Ganguly, who is a former Managing Director of Puma India.</p><p>Kohli’s agreement to sell One8, earlier a part of Puma, to Agilitas comes months after his seven-year-long contract with the German manufacturer ended.</p><p>It is also seen as part of his larger plans to build and promote an Indian brand with global ambitions. </p><p>As per the terms and deals of the contract, Kohli will not be endorsing any other brand.</p><p>The 36-year-old, who plays only ODI cricket recently turned the clock with a string of consistent performances. In the three-match ODI series against South Africa which concluded on December 7, Kohli racked up 302 runs including two centuries and an unbeaten half-century. </p>.Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli to play in Bengaluru on December 24.<p>Fans in Bengaluru will be keen to see him back on the cricket pitch when he turns up for Delhi in Vijay Hazare trophy tie against Andhra which will be begin at the Alur grounds in the outskirts of the city on December 24.</p>