BBMP Rajajinagar office goes solar

A solar rooftop system has been installed at a BBMP office in Rajajinagar, helping the civic body save nearly Rs 48,000 a month in electricity bills. The system, set up at Rs 40 lakh from the MLA’s local area development fund, is expected to generate 40 KW of power.

Inaugurating the facility on Wednesday, Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar S said this could be one of the first government offices in the state to have a solar panel.

“In the first phase, the BBMP engineering, health, and revenue offices will utilise the power generated. On holidays, power will be supplied to the Bescom’s grid.” MSIL, which has set up the system, will maintain it for the next five years.

