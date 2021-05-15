BBMP receives over 800 oxygen concentrators so far

BBMP receives over 800 oxygen concentrators so far

The 836 oxygen concentrators have been distributed across the Covid Care Centres

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 15 2021, 04:29 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 05:32 ist
The 836 oxygen concentrators have been distributed across Covid Care Centres. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has received 836 oxygen concentrators from various organisations, 10 days after it appealed for donation of medical equipment.

“We have received a good response till now and are processing many more proposals,” said officer in-charge, Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (SWM).

The 836 oxygen concentrators have been distributed across the Covid Care Centres (CCC) and maternity hospitals that have been converted to triage centres.

ACT Grants, a movement by India’s start-up ecosystem to fight societal problems at scale, has the lion’s share of contributions with donations of 616 concentrators to date. Other contributors included KIAF, Give India Foundation, Forward Foundation and Lalamove India.

A senior BBMP official said several corporate companies and NGOs have proposed to set up fully functional CCCs for the public.

“These proposals are getting evaluated and a couple of them will be approved soon. We have advised them to make sure that the CCCs are set up in line with the guidelines issued,” the official said.

Besides the oxygen concentrators, the BBMP had sought other medical equipment, including ventilators, ICU monitors, ECG machines, big nebulisers and BiPAP machines.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BBMP
Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coroanvirus
Oxygen concentrators
medical oxygen

What's Brewing

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 