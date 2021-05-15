BBMP receives over 800 oxygen concentrators so far

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has received 836 oxygen concentrators from various organisations, 10 days after it appealed for donation of medical equipment.
“We have received a good response till now and are processing many more proposals,” said officer in-charge, Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (SWM).
The 836 oxygen concentrators have been distributed across the Covid Care Centres (CCC) and maternity hospitals that have been converted to triage centres.
ACT Grants, a movement by India’s start-up ecosystem to fight societal problems at scale, has the lion’s share of contributions with donations of 616 concentrators to date. Other contributors included KIAF, Give India Foundation, Forward Foundation and Lalamove India.
A senior BBMP official said several corporate companies and NGOs have proposed to set up fully functional CCCs for the public.
“These proposals are getting evaluated and a couple of them will be approved soon. We have advised them to make sure that the CCCs are set up in line with the guidelines issued,” the official said.
Besides the oxygen concentrators, the BBMP had sought other medical equipment, including ventilators, ICU monitors, ECG machines, big nebulisers and BiPAP machines.
