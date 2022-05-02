BBMP wants 180 trees removed to widen road near Dasarahalli

The BBMP has asked for the removal of 180 trees to widen the road between Nelagadaranahalli Cross and Ganga International School. The narrow road connects the school with Tumakuru Main Road.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers, Dasarahalli division, marked 198 trees on the roadside for removal. The BBMP’s forest division has issued a notice seeking comments from the public.
Several stretches of the road, especially after Nagasandra Cross, are extremely narrow and constrict traffic during the peak hours.
Metro gets green signal
Following the expert committee’s endorsement, the BBMP forest division recently approved clearing of trees for two metro projects, including the airport (Phase 2B) line.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had sought the removal of 1,507 trees for the Kasturinagar-Kempapura stretch of the Phase 2B line.
In its recent order, the tree officer has allowed the BMRCL to cut 1,334 trees, translocate 160, and retain 26.
Many had objected to the "discrepancy" as the number of trees affected by the Phase 2B project (Kasturinagar to Kempegowda International Airport) went up from Rs 1,248 to 1,859 between the environmental impact assessment and felling request stages.
The BMRCL justified the differences in the numbers by citing the passage of time and changes in alignment.
