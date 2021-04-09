BDA sells 270 sites in 7th e-auction

The BDA has sold 270 out of the 421 sites of various dimensions in the seventh phase of e-auction which concluded on Thursday.
A total of 1,771 bidders participated in the auction, which yielded the BDA Rs 113.58 crore.
The seventh phase was held for sites in Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, JP Nagar 9th Phase, Banashankari 4th and 6th Stages, RMV layout and BTM layout. The e-auction started on March 7 and concluded on April 8. The BDA is refunding the Earnest Money Deposit of Rs 4 lakh to unsuccessful bidders.
Mental health and human rights
Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk
Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?
Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards
Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault
What monkeys can teach humans about resilience
Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism