BDA sells 270 sites in 7th e-auction

The BDA has sold 270 out of the 421 sites of various dimensions in the seventh phase of e-auction which concluded on Thursday.

A total of 1,771 bidders participated in the auction, which yielded the BDA Rs 113.58 crore.

The seventh phase was held for sites in Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, JP Nagar 9th Phase, Banashankari 4th and 6th Stages, RMV layout and BTM layout. The e-auction started on March 7 and concluded on April 8. The BDA is refunding the Earnest Money Deposit of Rs 4 lakh to unsuccessful bidders.