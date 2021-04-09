BDA sells 270 sites in 7th e-auction

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Apr 09 2021, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 02:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BDA has sold 270 out of the 421 sites of various dimensions in the seventh phase of e-auction which concluded on Thursday. 

A total of 1,771 bidders participated in the auction, which yielded the BDA Rs 113.58 crore. 

The seventh phase was held for sites in Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, JP Nagar 9th Phase, Banashankari 4th and 6th Stages, RMV layout and BTM layout. The e-auction started on March 7 and concluded on April 8. The BDA is refunding the Earnest Money Deposit of Rs 4 lakh to unsuccessful bidders. 

 

BDA
Bengaluru
Karnataka

