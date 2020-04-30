Bengaluru: Aero-India 2021 from Feb 3-7

Rasheed Kappan
  • Apr 30 2020, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 06:02 ist
Representative image/File Image

The 13th edition of the biennial international aerospace exhibition, Aero-India 2021, will be held from February 3 to 7, 2021 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka. This was announced on the official Aero India website by the Defence Exhibition Organisation (DEO) attached to the Ministry of Defence.

There were intense speculations that the next airshow would be shifted out of Bengaluru to Lucknow. However, the proposal was shelved due to the lack of adequate infrastructure in Lucknow to host such a mega show. To compensate, Lucknow was chosen as the venue for DefExpo in February this year.

The last edition of the Aero-India in Bengaluru had witnessed unprecedented drama and tragedy. Besides the crash of two Advanced Jet Trainers that led to the death of a pilot during rehearsals for the show, the mega event also attracted nationwide attention for a massive fire at the car parking area.

Sources said the announcement of the next airshow venue 10 months in advance was to avoid the uncertainty that shrouded Aero-India 2019. Arrangements had taken a beating then, as exhibitors were not sure whether the show would be shifted out.

The calendar schedule of the airshow comes at a time when several international events have been deferred by several months due to the spread of the Covid-19
epidemic.

