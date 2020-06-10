Bengaluru airport to introduce ACS to streamline air logistics

B'luru airport to introduce ACS to streamline logistics

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2020, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 16:48 ist
It also leads to increased dwell time and supply chain disruption. Credit: DH Photo

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on Wednesday it is set to introduce the Air Cargo Community System (ACS), to streamline air logistics.

BIAL said in a statement it has signed an e-agreement with Kale Logistics Solutions, an IT solution provider focused on the logistics and airports industry, to develop the ACS platform.

ACS is a digital platform that brings together all cargo stakeholders including Customs, customs brokers, shippers, airlines, trucking companies, ground & cargo handlers and freight forwarders under one roof, facilitating seamless movement of goods and data across the logistics ecosystem, it said.

Owing to multiple stakeholders involved in cargo operations, each shipment, on an average, requires over 30 types of documents in multiple copies, resulting in significant duplication of documentation.

It also leads to increased dwell time and supply chain disruption.

"The implementation of ACS will eliminate paperwork at BLR airport (Kempegowda International Airport), enable faster processing of transactions, reducing duplication of information and streamline processes, making information available prior to cargo reaching the airport," the statement added.

